28 Oct 2019

Country report - Immigration Detention in Turkey: A Serial Human Rights Abuser and Europe’s Refugee Gatekeeper (October 2019)

Report
from Global Detention Project
Published on 28 Oct 2019 View Original

Immigration Detention in Turkey (2019 Report):Turkey has long served as Europe’s reluctant and opportunistic gatekeeper for refugees, asylum seekers, and migrants from across the Near East and Asia. This role was dramatically put on display in the wake of the refugee “crisis” in 2015 and remains an important flashpoint in the country’s relations with the European Union, a fact that was underscored by Turkish officials in the wake of the country’s military incursions into Kurdish-controlled areas of Syria in late 2019. The 2016 EU-Turkey refugee deal was the culmination of years of EU efforts to encourage and finance Turkey’s migration control efforts, including by boosting its detention capacity. Read the Turkey Immigration Detention Profile.

Read and download the full report from the Global Detention Project

