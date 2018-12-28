Cooperation between Turkey and Japan in Disaster Management to be Enhanced

Turkey and Japan have signed a “Cooperation between Turkish and Japanese Governments on Disaster Damage Reduction” agreement that will carry existing cooperation between Turkey and Japan on Disaster Management a step forward.

“Turkey-Japan Joint Seminar on Disaster Risk Reduction” organized by the Interior Ministry Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transportation and Tourism was held at the AFAD Headquarters Conference Hall.

Turkey and Japan signed a “Disaster Damage Reduction Cooperation” Agreement as a part of the seminar.

The agreement text was signed by Head of AFAD. Dr. Mehmet Güllüoğlu and Japanese Ambassador Mr. Akio Miyajima during a ceremony participated by the Deputy Interior Minister İsmail Çataklı and Deputy Land, Infrastructure, Transportation and Tourism Minister of Japan Masashi Adachi.

"Assistance on Disaster Risk Reduction Strategies”

Deputy Interior Minister İsmail Çataklı said during his speech at the ceremony that Turkey and Japan are two ally countries that have been boosting their cooperation for many years.

Noting that Japan always offered help during earthquakes that took place in Turkey, Çataklı stated, “the Turkish people did not forget the support and help of their Japanese brothers and tried to help the Japanese people with all their sources in the aftermath of the Tohoku Earthquake.”

Çataklı stressed that no country in the world has the power to deal with everything on its own and went on to say that:

“I wish that this Cooperation Agreement will make important contribution to disaster risk reduction in the future as well as to cooperation and solidarity between the two countries.”

Relations Developed in the Aftermath of Erzincan Earthquake

Meanwhile, Dr. Güllüoğlu stressed that it was inevitable for the two countries that have been affected by similar disasters in the past to carry out joint activities and stated that the two countries conducted joint studies especially after the 1939 Erzincan Earthquake.

Güllüoğlu recalled that renowned Japanese scientists such as Hajime Memura, Shinitiro Omete, Rikitake came to Turkey in the 1950s as UNESCO experts, they gave lectures at the İstanbul Technical University and their works about earthquake engineering and engineering seismology were translated into Turkish and used as a text book at the universities. He added that these are considered as the milestones in the development of earthquake engineering in Turkey.

Noting that many Turkish researchers studied earthquakes in Japan especially with the support of the Japanese Cooperation Development Agency (JICA) Güllüoğlu said, "We have employees in our office who got the opportunity to benefit from these courses. These training events and projects are important as they contribute to increase the quality of the labor force”.

"A Friend in Need is a Friend Indeed"

Meanwhile, Japanese Ambassador to Ankara Akio Miyajima stressed that although Turkey and Japan are geographically far away from each other, the people of both countries always acted warmly towards each other.

Noting that these two countries have helped each other in various different occasions, Miyajima said, “A friend in need is a friend indeed.”

Deputy Land, Infrastructure, Transportation and Tourism Minister of Japan Masashi Adachi underlined close relations between two countries and expressed his wish that the cooperation agreement will be a blessing for all sides.

What is the Context of the Cooperation Agreement?

The “Cooperation between Turkish and Japanese Governments on Disaster Damage Reduction Agreement” signed by Head of AFAD. Dr. Mehmet Güllüoğlu and Japanese Ambassador Mr. Akio Miyajima foresees;