Community Centers: Good Practices of Strengthening Mental Health Project

I. Turkish Red Crescent Community Centers”

I. PRACTICE

Subject Parental Attitudes, Information on Mental Health and Information on Chronic Diseases

Participants Altınekin Region Seasonal Agricultural Workers

Purpose

It was aimed to meet the protection, psychosocial support and health needs of seasonal agricultural workers in Altınekin agricultural field during the period they live in the camp, to provide them with missing information on the aforementioned areas, and to perform the necessary guidance result of observations.

Implementer MHPSS team and Protection unit staff

Content

It was observed that the children were mentally neglected by their parents, who live in tenting areas, due to their concern for employment and for future, and that they had little area for privacy, and then, a training on the subject of ‘Negligence-Exploitation’ was provided for these individuals by the social worker and clinical psychologist in order to prevent possible negative situations.

‘Parental Attitudes’ training was provided for the parents by the Child Development Specialist. Parental attitudes were mentioned and their possible impacts on children were conveyed in the training.

Training on ‘Mental Health Information’ was made with the Psychologist and Health and Psychosocial Support (H-PSS) Program officer. Information was provided to the individuals on when and from where to receive support for mental health in the training.

‘Chronic Diseases’ training was provided by the Health Professional. It was observed that false facts were very common among the individuals and a needs-oriented ‘Individual Health Consultancy’ was also planned.

Various activities were performed with children by the children activity officer while their parents were provided with the relevant trainings.