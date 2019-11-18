18 Nov 2019

Community Based Migration Programmes - November 2019 [EN/TR]

Infographic
from Turkish Red Crescent Society
Published on 18 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (576.41 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (580.62 KB)Turkish version

Thousands of people have lost their lives and millions of people were affected by the crisis due to the conflicts between Syrian government and demonstrators, which has started in March 15th, 2011 and has spread nation-wide with the demonstrations in April 2011.

Within the scope of Syrian Crisis Humanitarian Aid Activities, Community Based Migration Programmes was established in March 25, 2016 under Directorate of Migration and Refugee Services in order to manage and establish collaborations provided by International Federation of Red Cross Red Crescent Societies, partner National Societies and International Committee of Red Cross who are the components of the Movement.

