18 Nov 2019

Community Based Migration Programmes - Community Centers - November 2019 [EN/TR]

Infographic
from Turkish Red Crescent Society
Published on 18 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (2.23 MB)English version
preview
Download PDF (2.23 MB)Turkish version

SCOPE

Turkish Red Crescent Community Center was started in collaboration with IFRC and UNICEF in January 2015. It provides psychosocial support, vocational courses, referral and protection services for Syrians under temporary protection. It is provided language courses, social, cultural and harmonization activities, job placement and job referral services for all beneficiaries through 16 community centers in 15 cities.

PROTECTION PROGRAMME

Coercion and exploitation of individuals / groups are addressed within the scope of international human rights under the program. In addition to, comprehensive activities are implemented for awareness raising regarding this issue.

