Cash assistance in times of COVID-19 | Impacts on refugees living in Turkey - Findings from the post-distribution monitoring survey (Round 10) on Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) applicants

INTRODUCTION

This report provides a summary of research conducted by the Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRC) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) under the partnership of the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN), the largest cash programme in the world. Funded by the EU, the ESSN, in collaboration with the Government of Turkey, provides regular cash via a debit card, to 1.8 million vulnerable refugees living in Turkey.

Turkey hosts almost 4 million refugees 1 who were vulnerable already before the onset of COVID-19 and who were hit hard by the deteriorating socio-economic impacts of the pandemic 2. The COVID-19 pandemic is both a public health emergency and a humanitarian crisis affecting the lives, health and livelihoods of people and communities around the world. Many of those most vulnerable, including refugees, the pandemic has brought on new challenges, risks and threats.

In June and July 2020, TRC and IFRC provided additional cash to 1.7 million refugees to help address some of the impacts of the pandemic. In addition, regular top ups were provided for May and August 2020, which gave refugees four months of additional support during a very difficult time in the pandemic.

The research seeks to better understand the current socio-economic circumstances refugees are facing under COVID-19 in Turkey as well as the impact of the cash assistance provided through the ESSN.