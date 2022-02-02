In-camp Post-Distribution Monitoring Report, Quarter 3 – 2021, WFP Turkey Country Office, January 2022

Executive Summary

Turkey currently hosts approximately 4 million refugees, most of whom have left Syria due to the crisis in 2011. Although the majority live out-of-camps, about 52,000 people are living within the camps. WFP supports approximately 45,000 of them through a monthly e-voucher.

The in-camp Post Distribution Monitoring (PDM) surveys are intended to monitor the well-being of beneficiaries in terms of food consumption, dietary diversity, coping strategies, and expenditure patterns to support them better and address any concerns they may have.

The data collection for the Q3 2021 PDM was undertaken between August and September 2021 via phone interviews due to the Covid-19 restrictions. A total of 383 surveys were conducted in six camps by 8 WFP field staff.

High inflation rates continue to affect the purchasing power of refugees negatively. Particularly food inflation has been higher than the annual inflation for the last few months, and it reached 20 percent in September. As a result, the food basket cost, which represents the minimum cost required for a nutritionally balanced diet, increased from 161 TL in September 2020 to 213 TL in September 2021, representing an annual increase of 32 percent. The impacts of diminishing purchasing power and the pandemic have manifested in the main outcome indicators. Data highlights that even though food consumption remain acceptable for the majority, other indicators, including consumption-based and livelihood-based coping behaviours and food expenditure share, have significantly deteriorated in this reporting period.

PDM surveys also provide information on whether households in the camps are aware of assistance-related issues as well as knowledge or referring to the official communication channels when needed. The majority of camp residents are aware of the entitlements and know whom to contact to solve their assistance related problems.

Even so, fewer people have contacted the authorities despite having reported more problems in this reporting period, due to most of their problems being related to high market prices. It is promising that none of the camp residents reported safety issues because of being a beneficiary of the programme.