In-camp Post-Distribution Monitoring Report, Quarter 3 – 2020, WFP Turkey Country Office, January 2021

Executive Summary

Turkey currently hosts approximately 4 million refugees, most of whom are Syrians who have left Syria due to the crisis which started in 2011. Although the majority live out-of-camps, there are approximately 60 000 people living in camps. Around 53 000 in-camp refugees are currently supported by WFP through monthly e-voucher.

The in-camp Post Distribution Monitoring (PDM) surveys are intended to monitor the wellbeing of beneficiaries in terms of food consumption, dietary diversity, coping strategies, and expenditure patterns in order to support them better and address any concerns they may have.

The data collection for the Q3 2020 PDM was undertaken between August and October 2020 via phone interviews due to the Covid-19 restrictions. A total of 366 surveys were conducted in six camps by 6 WFP field staff.