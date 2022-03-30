In-Camp Electronic Voucher Programme in Turkey Market Price Monitoring (PMM), On-Site Monitoring (OSM) and Protection Report | Quarter 4: October - December 2021

Written by Meryem Ay Kesgin

HIGHLIGHTS

The total food basket cost in the contracted markets peaked in December 2021 at 315 TRY.

The annual inflation rate reached 36 percent in December 2021 and the purchasing power of beneficiaries deteriorated significantly as food inflation is 44 percent in the given period.

The high increase in prices put pressure on beneficiaries to generate additional income, however job opportunities are limited opportunities, unlike the summer season.

The camp markets continue to follow Covid-19 regulations with mandatory masks and limited number of customers inside the markets at a particular time.

In the contractual markets, a wide range of food products were accessible and in good condition. However, there are widespread supply concerns with sugar, sunflower oil and bread, which could have a long-term impact on camp beneficiaries. These are important staples while oil and sugar are used to get petty cash for other needs outside of markets.

During the reporting period, 5 protection cases were detected and referred to appropriate authorities, all of which are linked to medical needs.