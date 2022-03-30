Turkey + 2 more

In-Camp Electronic Voucher Programme in Turkey Market Price Monitoring (PMM), On-Site Monitoring (OSM) and Protection Report | Quarter 4: October - December 2021

Written by Meryem Ay Kesgin

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The total food basket cost in the contracted markets peaked in December 2021 at 315 TRY.

  • The annual inflation rate reached 36 percent in December 2021 and the purchasing power of beneficiaries deteriorated significantly as food inflation is 44 percent in the given period.

  • The high increase in prices put pressure on beneficiaries to generate additional income, however job opportunities are limited opportunities, unlike the summer season.

  • The camp markets continue to follow Covid-19 regulations with mandatory masks and limited number of customers inside the markets at a particular time.

  • In the contractual markets, a wide range of food products were accessible and in good condition. However, there are widespread supply concerns with sugar, sunflower oil and bread, which could have a long-term impact on camp beneficiaries. These are important staples while oil and sugar are used to get petty cash for other needs outside of markets.

  • During the reporting period, 5 protection cases were detected and referred to appropriate authorities, all of which are linked to medical needs.

  • 127,765 SMSs were sent to camp beneficiaries between October and December 2021 with various contents including sweep backs and Covid-19 sensitization.

