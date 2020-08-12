In-camp card Programme: Assisting refugees in camps in Turkey

Assistance to refugees in Camps Turkey continues to be the country hosting the greatest number of refugees in the world, almost four million people. Of these, 3.68 million are Syrian while the rest are from other countries such as Iraq,

Afghanistan, and Iran.

By June 2020, around 63,300 of the most vulnerable refugees, mostly Syrians, are housed by the Government of Turkey in 7 camps across the southeast region.

WFP partners with the Turkish Red Crescent (TK/Kizilay) to provide them with e-voucher assistance in camps.

The programme started in 2012 when, for the first time, WFP used e-voucher assistance from the onset of an emergency. Each household received a card, topped up monthly with 100 Turkish Liras. These are redeemable in participating shops in exchange for food, giving beneficiaries choice and restoring independence to their lives.

Since 2012, WFP has injected over USD 233 million into the Turkish economy through the in-camp Card Programme.

Objectives

WFP’s assistance aims to:

• Ensure vulnerable refugees can consume enough food and have a diverse diet;

• Reduce or stabilize negative coping strategies such as lowering food intake or sending children to work instead of school;

• Enhance national crisis-response capacities.