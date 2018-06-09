Analysis: Flow Monitoring Surveys in Turkey, December 2017 - February 2018

3,173 interviews were conducted in Turkey from December 2017 to February 2018

CONTENTS

Key Findings

Demographic profile and socio-economic status Journey and reasons for leaving Transit routes and provinces of origin Countries of intended destination

About DTM`s Flow Monitoring Surveys

This report contains findings of IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Flow Monitoring Surveys (FMS) conducted between 11 December 2017 and 11 February 2018 by IOM field staff in provinces of Edirne, İzmir, Kocaeli, Konya, Bursa, Bilecik, Burdur, Çorum, Eskisehir, Samsun, Mersin, Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Van.

The survey gathers information about migrants’ profiles, including age, gender, areas of origin, levels of education and employment status before migration, key transit points on their route, cost of the journey, reasons for moving and intentions.

The questionnaire allows for insight into migrants´ decision making process in the country of origin and in the country of departure/residence. Following the feedback received from field missions, different IOM departments and relevant partners such as the Turkish Directorate for Migration Management (DGMM), the questionnaire form has been revised and upgraded to include additional protection related indicators (e.g. child protection indicators) while simultaneously capturing more information about migrants´ decision making process in the country of departure (origin or habitual residence), employment status prior to departure, family and modes used to finance the journey. In addition to that, the questionnaire deployed in Turkey is supplemented with specifically tailored questions addressing the internal migration trajectories in Turkey and migrants in regard to the registration procedure with the authorities.

Further information about the questionnaire, sample structure, questionnaire form, proxy indicators and survey implementation can be found in the Methodology section.