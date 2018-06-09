09 Jun 2018

Analysis: Flow Monitoring Survey in Turkey Field Observation Report, December 2017 - February 2018

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 28 Feb 2018
DTM’s Flow Monitoring Surveys

DTM Flow Monitoring Survey (FMS) was launched in Turkey in November 2016 as part of IOM Migrants’ Presence Monitoring Programme by DTM Turkey team. This observation report is part of FMS report and contains findings from the responses collected in the period between 11 December 2017- 11 February 2018 by 49 IOM field staff in the provinces of Edirne, İzmir, Kocaeli, Bursa, Bilecik, Samsun, Mersin, Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa and Van. 3,173 interviews were conducted in 14 provinces.

The survey gathers information about migrants’ profiles, including age, gender, areas of origin, levels of education and employment status before migration, key transit points on their route, cost of the journey, reasons for moving and intentions. The questionnaire allows for insight into migrants´ decision making process in the country of origin and in the country of departure/residence. Following the feedback received from field missions, different IOM departments and relevant partners such as the Turkish Directorate for Migration Management (DGMM), the questionnaire form has been revised and upgraded to include additional protection related indicators (e.g. child protection indicators) while simultaneously capturing more information about migrants´ decision making process in the country of departure (origin or habitual residence), employment status prior to departure, family and modes used to finance the journey. In addition to that, the questionnaire deployed in Turkey is supplemented with specifically tailored questions addressing the internal migration trajectories in Turkey and migrants in regard to the registration procedure with the authorities.

