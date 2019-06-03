03 Jun 2019

Analysis: Baseline Assessment in İstanbul Province, October - December 2018

from International Organization for Migration
SUMMARY

Migrants Presence Monitoring (MPM) team in Turkey conducted a first round of Baseline Assessment in Istanbul Province between in the second half of the 2018. The Baseline 2 phase, that involves field data collection was conducted between October and December 2018. During the fieldowk, a network of 12 team leader and 33 enumerators, assessed 961 mahalles in Istanbul by interviewing 961 mukhtars and approximately 2,640 other key informants. The Baseline study 2 suggested a presence of 1,410,635 migrants, more than half a million (521,802) than the 888,833 counted through Baseline 1. Better job opportunities, existing migrant communities and the presence aid organizations providing assistance are identified as main pull factors for migrants who moved to Istanbul.

