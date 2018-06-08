08 Jun 2018

Aid in Danger - Security Incident Data Analysis - Europe 2017

This overview document presents incidents affecting aid delivery in 20 countries in Europe in 2017. The report is based on incidents identified in open sources and reported by Aid in Danger partner agencies using the Security in Numbers Database (SiND). In 2017, 113 security incidents affecting NGO staff members, programmes and assets were reported. The total number of reported incidents below reflects the willingness of agencies to share information. It is neither a complete count nor representative.
The data in this report has been cross-referenced with AWSD and compared with INSO. Total figures for Europe are available on HDX Insecurity Insight.

Key findings

• The three countries with the highest number of reported security incidents in 2017 were Greece,
Turkey (both 27) and Ukraine (26).

• However, all three countries reported a decrease in incidents in the second half of 2017:

• Greece (from 21 to 6), led by a decrease in reported crime-related incidents (from 7 to 1) and aid worker assaults (from 4 to 1).

• Turkey (from 18 to 9), led by a 50% reduction in reported arrests, detentions and NGO licence withdrawals (from 13 to 4).

• Ukraine (from 19 to 2), led by a decrease in conflictrelated incidents (from 13 to 0).

• Sexual violence was reported against a female NGO staff member in Greece.

• New laws, bills or regulations relating to aid funding were introduced in Hungary, Moldova and Poland.

