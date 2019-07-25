Agribusiness Interventions/Innovations in Refugees Response: Training Workshop Report 10-11 July 2019 (Savon Hotel – Antakya)

Introduction:

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with Food Security and Agriculture (FSA) sector, organized a training workshop entitled: “Agribusiness Interventions/Innovations in Refugees Response”. The training workshop intended to enhance the capacity of FSA sector partners in implementing agribusiness interventions in the context of the response to the current Syrian refugee crisis in Turkey. It also aimed to provide the opportunity for participants to discuss and exchange information on agriculture development programmes, and how these programmes can foster farm resilience, generate and stabilise farm income, and reinforce existing initiatives for both refugees and host communities. The training workshop was held at the Savon hotel in Antakya and lasted for two days, on the 10th and the 11th of July 2019. This event was covered by the local media.

Scope and objectives

The objective of the training was to support FSA sector partners in implementing and managing agricultural livelihood interventions that have potentials for growth in Turkey.

Specific objectives of the training were for participants to:

obtain capacity in planning and designing agribusiness interventions;

be equipped with the best practices and lessons learned from past and current agricultural livelihood interventions;

identify the gaps and challenges in planning and designing agricultural livelihood activities in the current context; and

better understand related laws and rules for efficient collaboration and coordination with the local authorities.

Participants:

The workshop gathered about 38 participants from national, international and governmental entities, who are interested in the food and agriculture programmes in Turkey. Local authorities from Hatay Directorate of Provincial Agriculture and Forestry (PD MoAF), as well as Hatay Municipality, attended this workshop.

Workshop sessions:

The workshop was facilitated by the Coordinator and Information Management Associate (IMA) of Food Security and Agriculture sector. The workshop alternated between presentations, plenary and group work sessions. Emphasis was given on maximizing the sharing of experiences between participants and practically experimenting a methodology for joint planning.