AFAD PRESS RELEASE - Search and Rescue Activities in Elazığ and Malatya Completed, Rehabilitation Continues

(By 16.45 January 28, 2020)

Rehabilitation activities carried out under the coordination of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) in an effort to rehabilitate the impacts of the earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale that took place in Elazığ Sivrice at 20.55 on January 24, 2020 and normalize life continue.

Search and rescue activities which resulted in the rescue of 45 people and reached the last person who was trapped under the debris is completed. According to the recent reports, 41 died in the disaster. 1.539 of 1.607 who applied for medical care in the aftermath of the earthquake have been released from the hospitals while 68 of them are still under treatment and 13 of them are currently in the intensive care units.

Until now, a total of 1.238 aftershocks and 22 earthquakes measuring more than 4 on the Richter scale took place in the region.

As a part of the rehabilitation activities, 26.353 tents were distributed in the region while 59.315 courses of hot meal were served in Elazığ while 35.000 courses of hot meal were served in Malatya.

Turkey United for the Donation Campaign

As a result of the ongoing donation campaign which drew great attention and interest of our esteemed people, a total of TL 67.233.168; TL 39.751.918 of it collected in bank accounts, and TL 27.481.250 via the SMS system were collected for disaster victims in Elazığ and Malatya.

Search and Rescue Activities Completed

Search and rescue activities in the last collapsed building at the city center of Elazığ is completed. A total of 5.148 personnel, 636 vehicles and 22 search and rescue dogs were sent to the region under the coordination of AFAD. Total of 800 personnel from different NGOs also participated in search and rescue.

Psycho-social Support Activities

By 28.01.2020, 53 teams made up of 286 personnel paid visits to 777 houses in Elazığ, Malatya, Adıyaman and Şanlıurfa.

311 Trucks of Humanitarian Aid Delivered to the Earthquake Area

311 trucks carrying humanitarian aid materials were delivered to the earthquake area under the coordination of AFAD. Total of 26.353 family tents, 400 general purpose tents, 27.430 beds, 66.751 blankets, 4.312 heaters and 6.436 food baskets were sent to the area.

Damage Detection of 15.496 Buildings Completed

As a part of the damage assessment activities, 530 technical personnel and 5 duty vehicles are working. Untill now, it has been detected that 381 of the 15.496 buildings have collapsed, 3.379 of them were heavily damaged, there were medium damage in 296 of them and 5.212 were slightly damaged. It has been seen that 65 of those buildings must be demolished urgently while there were no damage in 6163 buildings.

Meanwhile, 67 member Environment and Urbanization Team flew to Elazığ from İstanbul Atatürk Airport in an effort to give support to the ongoing damage assessment studies.