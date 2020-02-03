AFAD PRESS RELEASE - Rehabilitation Efforts in Elazığ and Malatya Quake Zones Continue

(By 10.00 January 30, 2020)

Rehabilitation activities carried out under the coordination of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) in an effort to rehabilitate the impact of earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale that took place in Elazığ Sivrice at 20.55 on January 24, 2020 and normalize life continue.

Search and rescue activities which rescued 45 people and reached the last person who was trapped under the debris is completed. According to the recent reports, 41 died in the disaster. 1.553 of 1.607 persons who applied for medical care in the aftermath of the earthquake have been released from the hospitals while 54 of them are still under treatment and 7 of them are currently in the intensive care units.

Until now, a total of 1.565 aftershocks and 22 earthquakes measuring more than 4 on the Richter scale took place in the region.

AFAD has Increased the Urgent Aid Budget to TL 14 Million

AFAD has sent total of TL 14 Million Urgent Aid Budget to the region, TL 7 million to the Elazığ Governor’s Office and TL 7 Million to Malatya.

As a result of the ongoing donation campaign which drew great attention and interest from our esteemed people, a total of TL 79.600.016; TL 51.843.636 of it in bank accounts, and TL 27.756.380 via SMS system were collected for disaster victims in Elazığ and Malatya.

Total of 5.702 People Participated in the Search and Rescue Activities

As a part of search and rescue activities, 3.510 personnel, 481 vehicles and 22 search and rescue dogs were involved. A total of 1.369 personnel and 47 vehicles attended shelter, nutrition, energy, communication, damage detection and psychosocial activities. A total of 823 personnel from different NGOs also participated in search and rescue. A total of 5.702 people participated in the activities throughout the process.

Number of Psycho-social Support Workers Rose to 286

By 28.01.2020, 41 pyschosocial support teams made up of 251 personnel paid visits to 1209 houses in Elazığ, Malatya, Adıyaman and Şanlıurfa. Support interviews were conducted with 4.537 persons. Number of psychosocial support workers increased to 286 in an effort to increase the morale of the people of region.

372 Trucks of Humanitarian Aid Delivered to the Earthquake Area

372 trucks from the logistics warehouses of AFAD and Turkish Red Crescent carrying humanitarian aid materials were delivered to the earthquake area. A total of 26.517 family tents, 400 general purpose tents, 45.287 beds, 86.318 blankets, 3.244 sleeping kits, 8.776 heaters and 219.730 food baskets were sent to the area.

Damage Detection of 30.848 Buildings Completed

As a part of damage detection activities, 1.030 technical personnel, it has been observedthat 547 of the observed that 30.848 buildings have collapsed, 6.270 of them were heavily damaged, there were medium damage in 962 of them and 10.273 were slightly damaged. It has been seen that 180 of those buildings must be demolished urgently while there were no damage in 12.615 buildings.