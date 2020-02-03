AFAD PRESS RELEASE - 21 Response and Rehabilitation Activities Continue in Elazığ and Malatya 27.01.2020

(By 08:15 January 27, 2020)

An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale took place at 20.55 on January 24, 2020 in the Sivrice District of the eastern Elazığ Province. 21 aftershocks measuring higher than 4 on the Richter scale took place in the region and the total number of aftershocks reached 948.

As a result of response activities carried out under the coordination of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), 45 people were rescued safely from under the debris. The number of people who lost their lives in the disaster is 39 (35 in Elazığ and 4 in Malatya). 1.607 persons applied to hospitals for medical help in the aftermath of the earthquake and 1.516 of them were released from hospital.

As a part of Turkey Disaster Response Plan (TAMP), 3.829 personnel, 568 vehicles and 22 search rescue dogs are working in the earthquake region. A total of 24.402 tents, 26.501 beds and 62.963 blankets have been sent to the region while 34.000 hot meals, 13.500 breakfasts and 7.000 bowls of soups have been distributed to those who are affected due to the earthquake.

The Elazığ and Malatya Donation Campaign continues with a massive participation by our people. A total of TL 30.564.365 donation, TL 5.312.085 of them have been sent to bank accounts and TL 25.252.280 have been collected via SMS.

Search Rescue Activities Continue

Search and rescue activities continue in the debris of one building at the city center of Elazığ. Activities continue with the participation of 3.829 personnel, 22 search and rescue dogs, 568 land vehicles and 5 air vehicles.

Needs of Disaster Victims Met

All the needs of the disaster victims varying from shelter, health to psycho-social support have been fulfilled. Moreover, AFAD has sent total of TL 6.000.000 urgent aid, TL 3.000.000 of it to the Elazığ Governor’s Office and TL 3.000.000 to the Malatya Governor’s Office.

Number of Damaged Buildings Detected Has Reached 2.945

87 of 2.945 buildings in Elazığ and Malatya were completed destroyed. 1287 buildings in the quake zone were heavily damaged, 56 of them were mildly and 876 of them were lightly damaged. As a result of studies officials determined that 12 buildings must be demolished urgently and 627 buildings remain strong.

Number of Trucks Carrying Aid to the Region Reach 278

AFAD has sent 305 trucks to the region. A total of 24.402 family tents, 400 general purpose tents, 26.501 beds, 62.963 blankets, 3.651 heaters, 6.436 food baskets have been distributed in the area under the coordination of AFAD.