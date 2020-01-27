27 Jan 2020

AFAD PRESS RELEASE - 19 Response and Rehabilitation Continues in the Aftermath of Earthquake in Elazığ and Malatya 26.01.2020

Report
from Government of Turkey
Published on 26 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (58.23 KB)

26.01.2020

(By 05.30 January 26 Ocak 2020)

An earthquake measuring 6.8 took place at 20.55 on January 24, 2020 in Sivrice District of Elazığ Province. 19 aftershocks measuring higher than 4 took place in the region and total number of aftershocks reached 640.

As a result of response activities carried out under the coordination of Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), 45 people were safely rescued from under the debris. Number of people died in the disaster is 31. 1.556 applied to hospitals for medical help in the aftermath of earthquake.

AFAD has delivered 7.505 tents to the region and distribution of needed 4.211 tents is completed. As a part of damage detection activities, 1.521 buildings are surveyed. Results of damage detection activities are written below.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.