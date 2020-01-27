AFAD PRESS RELEASE - 19 Response and Rehabilitation Continues in the Aftermath of Earthquake in Elazığ and Malatya 26.01.2020

26.01.2020

(By 05.30 January 26 Ocak 2020)

An earthquake measuring 6.8 took place at 20.55 on January 24, 2020 in Sivrice District of Elazığ Province. 19 aftershocks measuring higher than 4 took place in the region and total number of aftershocks reached 640.

As a result of response activities carried out under the coordination of Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), 45 people were safely rescued from under the debris. Number of people died in the disaster is 31. 1.556 applied to hospitals for medical help in the aftermath of earthquake.

AFAD has delivered 7.505 tents to the region and distribution of needed 4.211 tents is completed. As a part of damage detection activities, 1.521 buildings are surveyed. Results of damage detection activities are written below.