AFAD Press Bulletin - Izmir Turkey Earthquake Report as of 6 November 2020

General Overview

On 30 October 2020 at 14:51 local time, an earthquake of 6.6 magnitude occurred in the Aegean Sea Seferhisar District. Latest records indicate that 2,354 aftershocks followed the earthquake with 46 of them being over a magnitude of 4.

Turkey’s city of Izmir was affected the most. 13 buildings were completely destroyed while over 3,000 buildings were heavily damaged. A total of 114 people lost their lives and 1,035 people have been injured as a result of the quake. 999 people have been released from hospital and 36 people are still receiving medical treatment.

Search and rescue operations began immediately after the earthquake and continued for 6 days, officially ending on 4 November 2020.