Addressing the needs of refugees with extreme vulnerabilities: Special needs fund

30% of the world’s nearly 80 million forcibly displaced population is estimated to have extreme vulnerabilities because of their age, disability, pre-existing medical conditions or trauma.

Most of these vulnerable people need emergency assistance such as medical treatment, psychosocial support and protection. To address this problem, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Turkish Red Crescent established the Special Needs Fund (SNF), which provides support for refugees in Turkey with specific needs due to their age, gender, or other diversity characteristics.

The caseload of 4 million refugees and limited capacities of state institutions and stakeholders may sometimes set barriers to reach out to the most vulnerable, such as the disabled, unaccompanied children, and survivors of torture and gender-based violence. The urgent and critical needs of these people, which have been further exacerbated by COVID-19, may be left unaddressed. SNF was designed as a complementary protection mechanism for individuals in need of immediate in-kind support to prevent or mitigate potential risks that may arise while protection interventions are being undertaken by authorities and relevant actors.