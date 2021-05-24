Adapting to New Normal: Remote Focus Group Discussions During COVID-19

Digitalization in the Turkish Red Crescent’s Journey Towards an Efficient Humanitarian Response

Issue No. 1

In the ever-changing environment, the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC) continues to initiate and invest in a wide variety of ventures in order to deliver humanitarian relief to the affected populations continuously and more effectively. An understanding of new technologies – regarding both the possibilities and ethics of their use – must keep pace with their proliferation, which is an aspect that carries a lot of significance for this institution.

Digitalization is an endeavour that brings forth unparalleled opportunities for national societies in their aid-centred approach. In the unique case of the Turkish Red Crescent the activities that have been undertaken in this regard have thus far resulted in improvements in the areas of which some are listed below:

Monitoring and Evaluation:

Adapting the existing tools and adding the remote focus group discussions (rFGDs) to the arsenal;

Outreach and Referral:

Use of powerful data collection tools such as ODK;

Developing a digital Case Tracking System to address and manage individual cases;

Data Analysis and Verification:

Developing the Turkish Red Crescent’s extensive Göçmen Data Verification System and Database;

Developing various tools for sharing information in line with data protection protocols.

Achievements, some of which have been highlighted above, will be introduced and elaborated on in the following editions of the Digitalization article, which will be published following this one.

An Alternative Approach to Focus Group Discussions in the Face of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a shock multiplier, driving and deepening vulnerabilities. Stressors have multiplied and grown, undermining many humanitarian actors’ ability to carry out their operations. The outbreak of the pandemic has brought challenges in numerous operational aspects, but also opportunities for humanitarian aid workers to innovate their approaches and invaluable lessons and set the ground for them to enhance their shock responsiveness.

Turkey remains the country hosting the largest refugee population in the world as the 15th of March marks the Syrian uprising's tenth anniversary. Alongside the refugees from Syria who continue to seek asylum in Turkey, a significant number of refugees from other conflict zones such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, Palestine and other countries reside in Turkey, as well.

Within the scope of the Turkish Red Crescent Kızılaykart Cash Based Assistance Programmes Coordinatorship, the Kızılaykart Platform was established as a unique and innovative humanitarian assistance model, which enables timely, scalable and efficient delivery of multipurpose humanitarian cash assistance to people in need, in alignment with the national social assistance scheme. It consists of a diversified portfolio of projects that have been carried out for almost a decade in close collaboration with the Government of Turkey (GoT), local authorities and UN agencies.

The Kızılaykart CBA Coordinatorship has maintained its operations without disruption in the face of COVID-19, by adapting and aligning them with the preventive measures implemented across the country. This rapid response to the restrictions reflects the capacity and adaptability of the institution.

Due to the fact that field work would constitute a risk during COVID-19, it was deemed necessary to develop new innovative modalities and run the majority of operations remotely.

One of the areas affected by the pressing need to switch to remote processes were Focus Group Discussions (FGDs), a valuable research method for gathering insights and qualitative data with regard to monitoring and evaluation activities within the scope of various programmes. This practice has been responsible for shaping implementation of the above-mentioned programmes, primarily the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) Programme, implemented in partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) funded by the Directorate General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO).

Despite the challenging conditions COVID-19 has imposed, there have been no disruptions in terms of FGDs, as with the beginning of the pandemic TRC conducted the first-ever remote focus group discussions to adapt to the new context in collaboration with the implementing partner IFRC.

Kızılaykart CBA Coordinatorship re-examined and optimized its remote capabilities to keep ahead of the curve in terms of providing an effective humanitarian response to the affected populations and gain rich insights. Leveraging online tools allowed the Turkish Red Crescent to evolve and improve despite the newly present external factors which would otherwise be disastrous.

A series of studies conducted via the new modality (remote FDGs) induced valuable insights, which gave the programme a clear direction in terms of implementation and assisted the affected populations in getting accustomed with the new conditions.

TRC and IFRC designed and conducted a rapid ad-hoc remote assessment survey to better understand the impact of COVID-19 on the affected refugee population benefitting from the ESSN Programme in May 2020. TRC was able to remotely conduct a survey to gather data on the impact of the pandemic on the socio-economic aspects of the lives of ESSN recipients from 468 households via phone calls over a period of six days. The rapid assessment collected data on income, employment conditions, access to basic services and ability to use the Kızılaykart.

In July, the remote focus group discussions were conducted and the Impact of COVID-19 on Daily Life report was prepared and published. For the purposes of carrying out the Inter-sectoral Vulnerability Survey for Refugees in Turkey (IVS) the format was changed to phone-based in order to mitigate potential risks for both the participants and staff. The Post Distribution Monitoring Survey (PDM 10), Satisfaction Survey, as well as many other activities continue uninterruptedly.

The accomplishment of the studies, including but not limited to those mentioned above, demonstrates the resilience and robustness of the programme, as well as the ability of the Kızılaykart CBA Coordinatorship to absorb rapid changes in the dynamic environment it operates in.

Continuing the activities through the new format in the current climate is a testament to the flexibility and strength of the Kızılaykart CBA Coordinatorship.

Whilst there are clear advantages to running focus groups remotely, this format can also produce its own set of unique challenges and limitations.

Ensuring active participation and equal engagement, as well as providing continuous technical support in order to prevent being riddled with technical problems are challenging tasks, which the Kızılaykart CBA Coordinatorship had undertaken to complete with the decisiveness to reap the same results and benefits from virtual focus groups that TRC does with in-person meetings and sessions.

The team managed to tackle any difficultiesthat have come up along the way, streamline the processes and allow TRC to provide continuous support despite the COVID-19, restrictions and lockdown.

Remote FGDs have proven to be more innovative, more inclusive, safer, more focused and comfortable. Other advantages of running focus group discussions remotely encompass, but are not limited to ensuring sustainability, capacity strengthening and allowing for real-time follow up and have allowed the Turkish Red Crescent to better serve the affected populations.

Kızılaykart CBA Coordinatorship will continue to utilize and improve operations with respect to rFGD, which has demonstrated to be an indispensable qualitative data collection, too. This practice is in line with TRC’s efforts to develop shock-responsiveness and continue to alleviate the human suffering caused by conflicts, involuntary migration and socioeconomic challenges.