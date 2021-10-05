Adaptation of Operational Activities to Humanitarian Crises: COVID-19 Pandemic, Q3 2021

INTRODUCTION

This study provides information about the adaptation of operational activities in face of humanitarian crises and cyclical developments, the changing priorities, evolving areas and the reflection of the gained experiences in these areas on routine operations.

Field activities continue comprising “Sensitization” activities for removing the barriers of those who have problems in accessing Kızılaykart programmes for various reasons or those who are eligible but cannot start benefitting from the assistance; and “Advocacy” activities for preventing potential issues by raising relevant stakeholders’ awareness on Kızılaykart programmes and providing updated information regarding these programmes.

In time, these activities were enhanced by taking the needs of refugees which diversify into account and by utilizing the gained experiences, and they continue being carried out with increased responsibility.

Covid-19 which is continuing to spread around the world, has been showing its effects in Turkey since the first case was announced on 11 March 2020 and a number of measures which would affect many areas of both work and social life were decided to be taken by governmental decision makers. In addition to being preventive and protective, measures taken in Turkey regarding Covid-19 pandemic have caused many different needs of both host community and refugees to arise.

In the meantime, field operation staff has showed swift reactions for solving the issues which have emerged in its target group and has taken the necessary actions by diversifying its activities.