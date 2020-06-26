3rp Turkey Consolidated 2020 Appeal Overview

Turkey currently hosts around 4 million refugees and international protection applicants, including 3.6 million Syrians under temporary protection, making it the largest refugee hosting country in the world since 2014.The Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP) Turkey Chapter for 2020-2021, launched officially on 21 February 2020, provides a comprehensive strategic response to support the Government’s efforts to address the needs of Syrian refugees, host communities, and relevant institutions in line with Turkey’s legal and policy framework.

The 3RP Turkey chapter appealed for a total financial requirement of USD 1.17 billion across its six sectors (protection, food security and agriculture, education, health, basic needs and livelihoods) to support the work of 37 partners. 1 In response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 3RP partners in Turkey developed an additional appeal document launched on 7 May 2020 to outline complementary activities and interventions to alleviate the impact of the pandemic on vulnerable populations in the short to medium term, focusing especially on the needs of refugee and host communities in Turkey. 2 This COVID-19 related additional appeal totalled USD 157m. In view of the fourth Brussels Conference in Support of Syria and the Region which will take place on 30 June 2020, 3RP partners updated and consolidated the existing appeal documents to present one comprehensive overview of the needs for international support through 3RP partners to Turkey’s refugee response.

The rationale for this consolidation of financial requirements is also based on the consideration that, as the immediate health crisis related to the pandemic begins to subside, allowing for the lifting of some of the COVID-related restrictions and cautious resumption of socio-economic activity in the country, the overall objectives of the 3RP remain valid as well as essential for an inclusive and sustainable recovery in Turkey.

In order to support Turkey’s response to the needs of refugees and host communities in 2020, including COVID-19 related needs, Turkey’s 3RP partners are requesting a consolidated total of USD 1.302 billion, including USD 163 million to address the immediate impact of COVID-19, to the extent this has been assessed at this stage. 3RP partners have identified USD 36 million of funds that could be reprogrammed from the original 3RP requirements towards addressing the immediate impact of COVID-19. In line with the principle of predictable and equitable burden- and responsibilitysharing highlighted in the Global Compact on Refugees, the consolidated response plan will assist the Government of Turkey in providing protection, support and assistance to the largest refugee population in the world.

The inclusive policy framework of the Government of Turkey to provide access to Syrians under temporary protection to national systems such as health, education and social services, has proven crucial in enabling Syrians to continue accessing services, in particular health