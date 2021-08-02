3RP Turkey Chapter 2020: Outcome Monitoring Report

SUMMARY

The Turkey chapter of the 2020 Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP) is built on three strategic objectives, which forms the guiding strategy to the work undertaken within the 3RP’s six sectors (namely, Protection; Education; Basic Needs; Health; Food Security and Agriculture; and Livelihoods). The three strategic objectives of Turkey’s 3RP are:

Contribute to the protection of Syrians under temporary protection; Support inclusion into national systems; and, Promote harmonization, self-reliance, and durable solutions.

This report provides an analysis of the results 3RP partners have achieved in 2020, in line with these strategic goals. This analysis is based on inputs from the relevant 3RP sectors against the different inter-sectoral outcomes. It also capitalizes on regular cross-sectoral meetings and analysis to monitor collective achievements on issues of strategic importance, such as social cohesion, support to public institutions, Prevention and Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA), and Accountability to Affected Population (AAP).

In 2020, the 3RP had 32 reporting partners, including 10 UN agencies, and 22 I/NGOs. The 3RP partners were successful in mobilizing USD 695 million raised against the 2020-2021 financial requirements. This represents 53 percent of the total requirements of USD 1.30 billion for 2020, including an ad-hoc COVID-19 appeal (USD 127 M). The refugee component of the plan received nearly 79 percent of its requirements in 2020, compared with 35 percent for the resilience component. The ad-hoc COVID-19 appeal which was launched in May 2020 with a total ask of USD 127 M, received 19 percent of its requested funding by the end of 2020.

Despite this challenging funding situation, 3RP partners recorded significant progress across a wide range of interventions in support of the Government of Turkey's response, especially in the face of escalating needs and evolving response requirements caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key achievements in 2020 include:

In 2020 the sectors collectively reached over 700,000 individuals (a 27% increase from 2019) - of whom 51 percent is men and 49 percent is women, with information on rights, entitlements, services, and assistance, especially in relation to changes in available services and COVID-19 measures which were applicable to refugee communities as well.

The provision of actual protection services or referrals has been particularly challenging. GBV partners observed an evident decrease in individuals who could access GBV specific response services, with a two third (67%) decrease compared to the previous year: 10,306 survivors (76% of whom were women and girls) were provided with GBV specific response services. Partners also facilitated the identification and referral of 62,000 children to protection services, remaining at a similar level compared with 2019 despite huge service delivery challenges caused by COVID-19.

More than 80,000 children benefitted from psychosocial support programmes delivered by the 3RP partners, including both one-off and structured individual, group, and family counselling services to improve their wellbeing and resilience.

Available primary health services supported by 3RP partners have consistently scored highly in perception surveys on both accessibility and satisfaction. While health partners noticed a marked decrease in primary healthcare consultations for all services due to the pandemic, critical services such as routine vaccinations were not impacted, notably for refugee children.

More than 768,000 Syrian children under temporary protection were enrolled in Turkish public schools and nearly 90,000 children have been participating in formal and non-formal education, with 50 percent female and male divide for children reached in both groups.

More than 90,000 children participating in formal and non-formal education received supplementary materials (including recreational kits and learning materials such as stationary) to ensure the continuation of their learning and 671,343 vulnerable children (a 19 percent increase in comparison to December 2019) were supported through the Conditional Cash Transfer for Education (CCTE) program, with a 50 percent female and male divide.

While the overall support of 3RP partners to municipal services and infrastructures remained in line with support provided in previous years, partners were able to respond to a third of new COVID-19 related requests for support from municipalities, including in-kind assistance as well as project management and planning support to respond to the negative socio-economic impacts of the pandemic.

Over 1.55 million individuals were reached with hygiene and sanitary items (49 percent of which were female), and 2 million individuals benefited from cash transfers (51 percent of which were female).

7,954 individuals benefitted from increased income though job placement and self-employment, in line with the results achieved in 2019, as results of efforts from livelihoods and food security and agriculture partners during the pandemic. 84 percent of these individuals reached were male.

500 Syrian and Turkish businesses have been supported through grants, coaching and mentoring programmes, including 150 businesses supported specifically on digitalization in response to COVID-19.

95,000 individuals, of whom 53 percent were women and girls, participated in social cohesion-related events when conditions allowed, with 98 institutions supported to organize such interventions. 31,663 persons also benefitted from Turkish language courses, assisting their engagement with the host community, including through online and blended learning modalities.

This report details the contributions of 3RP partners made to the achievements mentioned above, within the extraordinary circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic context. In 2021, the response will continue expanding its support to the Government of Turkey across these stated priority areas, with a particular effort to strengthen linkages between the 3RP Basic Needs and Protection sectors on the one hand, and Livelihoods and Food Security and Agriculture Sectors on the other, to support the transition of some beneficiaries from cash assistance to self-reliance. The 3RP will continue its emphasis on strengthening the gender responsiveness of actions in Turkey, ensuring services and support are equally benefitting women, men, boys and girls of all ages and minority groups, in line with the SDG commitment on leaving no one behind.