3RP Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan in response to the Syria Crisis | 2019 Annual Report

Strategic Directions

In support of host countries, 3RP partners seek to contribute to the achievement of regional strategic directions for the benefit of refugees and host communities.

The Regional Strategic Overview (RSO) 2019-2020 set out eight strategic directions to provide high-level parameters for the regional response.

The 2019-2020 strategic directions encompassed strengthening the capacities of national authorities, enhancing the protection of and opportunities for durable solutions to the refugees, promoting resilience approach, creating conditions and opportunities for dignified lives, and ensuring effective accountability mechanisms. In the course of 2019, 3RP partners carried out a consultative regional process to identify the strategic directions for the following year considering that most of these strategic directions had already been embedded in the refugee response and resilience programme across the region. It was mutually agreed that the new strategic directions need more focus on collective impact, and the importance of further incorporating global frameworks, such as the Global Compact on Refugees, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Agenda 2030.

As a result of this process, 3RP partners agreed that the RSO 2020-2021 would seek to promote resilience for all guided by the principle of ‘Leaving no one behind’. The resilience approach continues to be central to the regional and host country-level responses to the Syria crisis. 3RP partners are committed to strengthen this and continue to implement Humanitarian-Development-Peace Nexus.

There are four pillars which the progress would be measured, such as protecting people, pursuing durable solutions, supporting dignified lives, and enhancing national and local capacities. In order to promote the complementarity of the response to Syria crisis in the regional and country levels, 3RP will continue to strive for effective coordination and ensure impact of programming by also acknowledging the work done outside of 3RP structures which include international financial institutions, development actors and other international organisations.