3RP Livelihoods and Employment Data Analysis: 2017 Progress and Way Forward for 2018-2019

Summary

The “3RP Livelihoods and Employment Data Analysis” briefing provides an overview of the progress made by 3RP partners towards fostering jobs and income opportunities for Syrian refugees and host communities. While the Government generous policy framework opens up access to the labour market for Syrian refugees, only 40,000 of them currently hold a work permit. In parallel, poverty and negative coping mechanisms remain prevalent among refugees, while frustrations and tensions among the host community related to lack of employment opportunities are mounting. This situation requires 3RP partners to step up efforts related to job creation. The report estimates that the response is currently supporting around 27,100 jobs through the efforts of various sectors (livelihoods and food security, but also hiring of volunteer teachers, of translators for public institutions, etc...). However, reaching the necessary scale on job creation would require significantly expanding the livelihoods sector, notably through better integration of programming and through increased partnership with the private sector.