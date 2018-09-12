3RP Achievements in the first quarter 2018 in the Health Sector, Turkey - Q1 January 2018 - March 2018

Sector update

More than 400 Syrian and Turkish health care workers were trained by WHO and the Turkish Ministry of Health on how to assess and treat people with depression, posttrauma stress disorder, self-harm thoughts, psychosis and substance abuse conditions. Syrians’ long-term exposure to violence, social conflict and low standards of living has contributed to the escalation of mental health care needs among the refugee population. These trainings are thus essential to reduce the tremendous psychological stress that Syrian men, women and children undergo in their new life in Turkey.

In a joint training organized by WHO and the Turkish Ministry of Health, more than 60 Syrian and Turkish health workers learnt the essentials on preventing violence against women at the Primary Health Care levels. The course aimed at raising awareness and providing the health workforce with the tools to detect and intervene in cases of domestic violence.

Some 42 Turkish-Arabic interpreters were trained to serve as patient guides to Syrian refugees in Refugee Health Centres across Turkey. WHO and partners agreed on a plan to update vaccination records for Syrian children in Turkey more frequently to improve their vaccination follow-up, following the evaluation of a major vaccination campaign for Syrian children conducted in Turkey in 2017.

By end of March some 157,000 culturally and linguistically-sensitive health consultations were provided free of charge in the seven WHO-supported Refugee Health Training Centres in Turkey.

UNFPA continued supporting sexual and reproductive health (SRH) service delivery to refugee women and young people through 35 Women and Girls Safe Spaces (WGSS) and Youth Centers in 17 provinces and in collaboration with 7 implementing partners.

Thirty-four of these WGSS provide services integrated to Migrant Health Centers of MoH. In the 1st quarter of 2018, 66,210 individuals were reached through SRH services.

Another 2,434 refugees received PSS. UNFPA provided in service trainings to WGSS / youth centers personnel on standard operating procedures for WGSS and youth centers and data collection.

Under the Food security working group in Gaziantep,

UNICEF and WFP decided to organize the Workshop on Introduction to Nutrition Concepts and Food Security Indicators, to provide frontline humanitarian workers with basic skills to identify and report malnutrition cases.

The objective of this workshop was to enhance the capacities of local and international NGOs working in Southeast Turkey, by providing their case managers and frontline workers with basic orientation on nutrition/malnutrition surveillance, anthropometrics and food security indicators.

Two rounds workshops (26-27 February) have been conducted in Gaziantep and Sanliurfa provinces with UNICEF technical support, and 39 participants from 24 different (I)NGOs and UN agencies have attended the workshops from Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Mardin, Mersin and Sanliurfa provinces.