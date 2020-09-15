201 Monitoring Report 3RP Turkey Chapter - 2019

SUMMARY

The 3RP in Turkey is has contributed through the work of its sectors to the three strategic objectives of the plan which are to:

Contribute to the protection of Syrians under temporary protection; Promote inclusion into national systems;, and, Promote harmonization, self-reliance, and durable solutions.

This report analyses results achieved in 2019. It is based on inputs from the relevant 3RP sectors against the different inter-sectoral outcomes and cross-sectoral discussions to articulate collective achievements.

The 3RP partners were successful in mobilizing USD 1 billion raised against the 2019-2020 financial requirements. This represents 63 percent of the total requirements of USD 1.65 billion for 2019. The refugee component of the plan received nearly 73 percent of its requirements in 2019, against 43 percent for the resilience component.

The relatively high funding level for the overall plan has allowed 3RP partners to record significant progress across a wide range of interventions in support of the Government of Turkey's response.

Key achievements include:

§ Contributing to the updating of registration records of over 1 million1 Syrians by supporting the Directorate General for Migration Management (DGMM);

§ Providing specialized protection services to support 143,000 children benefitting from psychosocial services (PSS) programmes, as well as 36,000 SGBV survivors. This includes services

provided in cooperation with the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Services, notably through 430 of its centres.

§ Scaling up cash-based interventions to provide social assistance, cumulatively reaching over 2.16 million beneficiaries in 2019. This resulted in the reduced use of negative coping strategies, which indicates improved living conditions for refugees: the mean Livelihoods Coping Strategy Index, as it relates to most vulnerable Syrians has decreased (i.e. improved) by 31 percent. In general, the refugee households that benefited from ESSN assistance showed more positive improvements.

§ Recording high satisfaction regarding health services (78 percent) amongst the refugee population, and significantly increasing in the number of consultations, testifying to increased accessibility and quality. This is confirmed by the continuous year-on-year increase in the utilization of health services in the seven refugee health training centres operated by the MoH with support of 3RP partners. The 2019 average is 27 percent higher than 2019 and 67 percent higher than 2017

§ Contributing to increasing enrolment in formal school education by a further 6 percent to reach 680,000 students in school, including through the CCTE programme which reached 15 percent more children in 2019 (562,000).

§ Contributing to the significant increase in the number of refugees obtaining work permits in 2019: livelihoods, food security and agricultural support which provided employability support to 50,000 Turkish and Syrian individuals, assisting 1,391 small businesses and helping 10,000 individuals through placement into formal jobs, cash for work, self-employment, or agricultural income generation opportunities.

§ Providing Turkish language training to a record number of 59,000 people.

§ Assisting the government efforts on harmonization by working with the Directorate General for Migration Management (DGMM) as well as 150 provincial and local institutions to foster interaction between communities, reaching a record number of 204,000 Syrian and host community members.

This report details the contributions that 3RP partners made to the achievements mentioned above.

In 2020, the response will continue to expanding its support to the Government of Turkey across these priority areas, with a particular effort to strengthen linkages between 3RP Basic Needs and Livelihoods Sectors’ efforts to support the transition of some beneficiaries from cash assistance to self-reliance. Continued emphasis will be placed on strengthening gender responsiveness of actions in Turkey, ensuring services and support are equally benefitting women, men, boys and girls of all ages as well as minority groups, in line with the SDG commitment on leaving no one behind.

For details on how the results described in this report have been achieved in practice, Good Practices from the Turkey Response are available on a dedicated page of the inter-agency webportal: http://www.refugeeinfoturkey.org/goodpractices.html