1.080 Disaster Victims Moved to Their New Homes in 2018

07 January 2019

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) continues to build permanent homes for the disaster victims as a part of the rehabilitation phase of disaster management. 1.080 disaster victim families received their new homes in 2018. In this light, approximately 5.000 disaster victims have started to live comfortably in disaster-resistant homes. Now, they enjoy owning secure homes without the fear of living in the streets in case of a disaster.

As a part of the “Turkey Disaster Management System” established by AFAD, every phase of disaster management is planned thoroughly. In addition to preparedness and response activities, AFAD also builds disaster homes for disaster victims as part of the rehabilitation activities. Disaster Houses are built under the coordination and guidance of AFAD in order to offer aid to victims in the aftermath of disasters.

Both Homes and Breadwinners are Safe

Following damage assessment carried out after disasters, houses and workplaces are classified according to their damage status. After defining who would be the right owners for new homes, the construction process begins. In the aftermath of this process that begins with defining Right Owners, AFAD subcontractors complete survey project activities. Construction of the houses is planned throughout this process. In addition to the permanent homes, AFAD also delegates subcontractors to build workplaces and barns for disaster victims. Consequently, disaster victims secure their new homes as well as their breadwinner workplaces and barns.

Small Monthly Mortgage Payments

Right owners in disaster houses only pay the cost of the houses. They make small monthly mortgage payments and there is no interest on the payments. Right owners do not make any payment in the first two years and they start their monthly payments in the 3rd year. Right owners are obliged to pay the cost of their homes in 18 years.

Disaster Houses in Every Corner of Turkey

Those disaster victims who are entitled for a new home continue to move in their new dwellings. Most recently, 24 disaster victim families were delivered their keys to homes and they will be moving in their homes in a couple of weeks. 28 disaster victim families in Trabzon Dernekpazarı were presented with their homes. 1.718 families in Adıyaman are elected as people entitled for a home and 15 victims were presented with new workplaces in the same city. Homes for 394 families are about to be completed.

205 of the 245 houses planned to be built for disaster victims have been completed in the Çanakkale Ayvacık area and they were delivered to their new owners. 40 remaining houses are planned to be delivered at the beginning of 2019.