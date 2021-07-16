World Refugee Day 2021 in Tunisia

Each World Refugee Day, 20 June, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, joins with others around the world to honour the more than 80 million people who have been forced to flee war, conflicts and persecution and rebuild their lives far from home. We also celebrate the people who have opened their countries, communities and even their homes to those who seek safety and peace.

The COVID-19 pandemic has strained our health-care systems, forced children out of school and sometimes kept us from those we love. This shared experience has showed us that we only succeed if we stand together. We have all had to do our part to keep each other safe and despite the challenges, refugees and displaced people have stepped up working on the front lines as nurses and doctors, inventing ways to keep people from spreading germs in close quarters, distributing information on how to stay healthy and safe and more.

Given the chance, refugees will continue to contribute to a stronger, safer and more vibrant world. This year, we call for greater inclusion of refugees in health systems, schools and sport... Only by working together can we recover from the pandemic.

Along all the month of June 2021, UNHCR Tunisia and its partners; the Tunisian Refugee Council (CTR), the Arab Institute for Human Rights (AIHR) and the Tunisian Association for Management and Social Stability (TAMSS) marked this recurrence with activities related to healthcare, education, sports and culture; with the participation of refugees, asylum seekers, staff, authorities and host community members.

TOGHETER WE HEAL…COVID-19 prevention and awareness in Zarzis and Tunis

A tent was set up at Amira beach in Zarzis with the presence of healthcare professionals ready to answer questions and counsel refugees, asylum seekers and host community members on prevention measures for COVID-19, health protocol and how to access the national vaccination program.

In Tunis, a group of refugees and asylum seekers with specific needs realized a short documentary during a threeday workshop to share their life experiences during COVID-19 and sensitize on prevention measures against the pandemic (documentary still under elaboration).

Taking care of the environment in Zarzis

Together we can learn to take care of our hosting country. In Zarzis, volunteers from UNHCR, CTR, the scouts and the Municipality joined refugees and host community members at the Sidi Kbir beach for a beach clean-up followed by a short session on the negative impact of waste and plastic on the environment. Again in Zarzis, UNHCR and CTR staff together with refugees, asylum seekers and volunteers from the host community planted flowers and trees in a roundabout area.

TOGETHER WE LEARN…Celebrating the end of the school year in Gabes

On 24th June, a ceremony to celebrate the end of school year was held in Gabes. The ceremony gathered 15 young refugees and asylum seekers enrolled in either regular schooling or pilot classes, as well as 13 pupils from the host community. Prizes (tablets) and awards were distributed to the best students.

Advocate for inclusion in Sfax

On 14th June, UNHCR and its partners CTR and TAMSS organized a meeting at the “Cent Metres” theater of Sfax for 25 participants among local service provides, civil society and authorities to explain UNHCR mandate and the activities of each partner organization, to promote a better understanding of the concepts of international protection and asylum; and to advocate to improve the protection environment and better inclusion of refugees and asylum seekers in the services and social activities.

TOGETHER WE SHINE…Launch of the song “Ahlan Tounis” by Lotfi Bouchnak

The famous Tunisian singer Lotfi Bouchnak composed a song to celebrate the welcoming spirit of Tunisia and its citizens towards refugees and asylum seekers. The song affirms refugees would all the time find a home in Tunisia, a land where the human rights are respected and abuses not tolerated. The song also said the refugees light up Tunisian cities. The video clip of the song was realized by the singer in collaboration with our partner the Arab Institute of Human Rights (AIHR) and with UNHCR support. Refugees and asylum seekers in Tunisia perform in the video.