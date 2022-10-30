WFP Tunisia Country Brief, September 2022

In September 2022
WFP supported farming school gardens in Harrya and Fondok Debiche. The schools in Rouhia have started to produce vegetables, notably peppers, tomatoes, parsley and squash, which are used to prepare delicious, healthy and nutritious meals for the school children.
Operational Updates
-
WFP and the Ministry of Social Affairs held a working meeting to present WFP's shock responsive social protection strategy and the methodology for the analysis. It was agreed for this strategy to be complementary to the existing social protection scheme implemented through the Ministry's national programme, AMEN Social. WFP's support will enable the establishment of a common strategy for preparedness and risk management that is sensitive to social protection and will allow for better coordination of activities between the various ministries and national institutions involved. As a next step, WFP will organise a workshop to present the analysis methodology to the different stakeholders. The meeting was also an opportunity for WFP to present its strategy for nutrition support to people living with HIV (PLHIV), developed as a result of the food security assessment of PLHIV conducted by WFP in 2021. The meeting explored potential collaboration with the Ministry to ensure the inclusion of this vulnerable group in the social protection ecosystem.
-
WFP participated in a training workshop organized by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Environment with support from UNDP and the Swiss Confederation. The topic was strengthening national, regional and local capacities for coordination, prevention and response of COVID-19 and its epidemiological and environmental impact. This workshop took place as a result of the study on the regulatory and institutional framework related to disaster risk and crisis management in Tunisia, which revealed some gaps. The various stakeholders, including WFP, were able to draw up a roadmap and legal and institutional guidance note.