WFP Tunisia Country Brief, September 2022

WFP and the Ministry of Social Affairs held a working meeting to present WFP's shock responsive social protection strategy and the methodology for the analysis. It was agreed for this strategy to be complementary to the existing social protection scheme implemented through the Ministry's national programme, AMEN Social. WFP's support will enable the establishment of a common strategy for preparedness and risk management that is sensitive to social protection and will allow for better coordination of activities between the various ministries and national institutions involved. As a next step, WFP will organise a workshop to present the analysis methodology to the different stakeholders. The meeting was also an opportunity for WFP to present its strategy for nutrition support to people living with HIV (PLHIV), developed as a result of the food security assessment of PLHIV conducted by WFP in 2021. The meeting explored potential collaboration with the Ministry to ensure the inclusion of this vulnerable group in the social protection ecosystem.