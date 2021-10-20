WFP Tunisia Country Brief, September 2021

In September 2021

WFP conducted a training session for technicians from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Transport, to demonstrate how to assemble and disassemble the Mobile Storage Units delivered earlier this month.

Operational Updates

WFP held a training with its partner COSPE (Association of Cooperation for the Development of Emerging Countries) on data collection in the governorates of Kasserine and Jendouba. A total of 6 enumerators have been trained. Food security and supply chain data will be collected; in addition information on work condition and transportation challenges for women workers will also be gathered.

Monitoring