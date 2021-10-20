Tunisia + 2 more
WFP Tunisia Country Brief, September 2021
Attachments
In September 2021
WFP conducted a training session for technicians from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Transport, to demonstrate how to assemble and disassemble the Mobile Storage Units delivered earlier this month.
Operational Updates
- WFP held a training with its partner COSPE (Association of Cooperation for the Development of Emerging Countries) on data collection in the governorates of Kasserine and Jendouba. A total of 6 enumerators have been trained. Food security and supply chain data will be collected; in addition information on work condition and transportation challenges for women workers will also be gathered.
Monitoring
- WFP and the Tunisian Union of Social Solidarity (UTSS) conducted a baseline study and a Market Functionality Index (MFI) assessment to support the implementation of food intervention, funded by the Government of Japan to help improve the food security and nutrition of vulnerable rural families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Kasserine, Kairouan and Siliana. The baseline study showed that a vast majority of the surveyed population prefer in kind food distribution rather than cash or vouchers, especially in the governorate of Kasserine where 91 percent of the beneficiaries chose in kind food support. The Market Functionality Index study (MFI) also indicates that the most suitable transfer modality is in kind food distribution. As a one off, WFP will distribute food parcels as top-ups to the Government’s social allowances safety net in coordination with the Ministry of Social Affairs and UTSS. This will allow 3,000 households (more than 15,000 individuals) to improve their nutrition through healthy and nutritious food.