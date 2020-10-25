WFP Tunisia Country Brief, September 2020

In September 2020

WFP received over 16 applications after launching a call for expressions of interest in August to seek NGOs and associated partners with an active field presence in Tunisia, to implement and support the activities of the Strategic Plan of Tunisia (2018-2022) in collaboration with the different Ministries involved.

Operational Updates

• The first distribution of cash transfers in Siliana has been finalized in September. With the information gathered through the feedback mechanism that has been put in place in August, WFP and its partners have ensured that all intended beneficiaries are reached. The second distribution will take place in October. This operation is financed by IFAD through its PROFITS project with the Ministry of Agriculture and supported by the UN COVID-19 Multi-Partner Trust Fund (MPTF).

• A new initiative of “Food Supply Chain and Smart Supply Chain” has been submitted on the innovation challenges platform. The project aims to regulate the entire supply chain, the target population are producers, transporters and final consumers in rural areas in Tunisia. The smart platform will provide real-time prices and create a smart dashboard that will regulate supply chain indicators.

• WFP in Tunisia conducted a quantitative and qualitative survey to assess food security among people living with the HIV virus (PLHIV) in Tunisia. A restitution workshop was held on 16 and 17 September 2020 in the presence of institutions and health professionals involved in the fight against HIV in Tunisia. PLHIV face a certain form of food insecurity which hinders their treatment. Data shows that women and children living with HIV are the most vulnerable. A nutritional survey will follow, and an action plan is being developed to integrate PLHIV into WFP's action programs in Tunisia in support of the government.