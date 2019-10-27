WFP Tunisia Country Brief, September 2019

In Numbers

WFP provides capacity-strengthening activities aimed at enhancing the Government-run National School Feeding Programme (NSFP) that reaches 260,000 children (125,000 girls and 135,000 boys) in 2,500 primary schools.

The budget for national school feeding doubled in 2019, reaching US$16 million per year. US$1.7 million were provided by the Tunisian Government for the construction and equipment of a pilot central kitchen and development of a School Food Bank

Operational Updates

• During the reporting month, a series of meetings were held by WFP Tunisia and FAO, the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) to coordinate the organization of the World Food Day 2019. This year, under the theme “Healthy Diet for a Zero hunger world”, World Food Day calls for action across all sectors to make healthy and sustainable diets affordable and accessible to everyone. With support from WFP in strengthening the government owned National School Feeding Programme (NSFP), serving a warm and nutritious lunch at mid-day has become a cornerstone of the on-going Education Reform in Tunisia. WFP will accompany the Ministry of Education to celebrate “World Food Day” with a communication campaign in the national radio. Traditional nutritious meals will be prepared in selected school canteens across the country, where children will be sensitized to healthy eating habits.

• WFP is facilitating the dialogue between the MoE and five (5) local NGOs engaged in WFP-revitalized school gardens, to formalize their partnership with a memorandum of understanding as a means to foster the sustainability of the local community’s participation in school life. The agreements will help assigning clear roles and responsibilities in the conduction of activities to promote local production and nutrition education amongst school children, parents and other local stakeholders through school gardens.

• WFP Tunisia started working on the organization of a series of events to take place during the 16 Days of Activism (25 November-10 December) Against GenderBased Violence campaign. In collaboration with the OOESCO (Office des Oeuvres scolaires, MoE) Gender focal point and the Ministry of Education’s advisor on gender, WFP will support the organization of school activities involving boys and girls in the preparation of messages to address gender equality. The objective is to sensitize the children (5-10 years old) to an equal participation in school life in general and school garden educational activities in particular.