WFP Tunisia Country Brief, October 2021

WFP conducted a training for technicians from the Ministry of Transport, on the installation and maintenance of the Mobile Storage Units (MSU) delivered earlier in September at the border of Ras Jedir between Tunisia and Libya. This MSU will help meet emergency storage challenges to respond to influx of refugees, migrants, and asylum seekers in times of crises, by increasing the storage capacity of the Ministry.

In Siliana, WFP is cooperating with Islamic Relief Tunisia to rehabilitate school canteens in the southern region, through the renovation of facilities and the purchase of equipment. This month WFP and Islamic Relief celebrated the opening of a fifth canteen in Siliana South, more precisely the one in Fdhoul in Kesra. The reception was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Education, WFP and Islamic Relief Tunisia.