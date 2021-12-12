Tunisia + 2 more
WFP Tunisia Country Brief, October 2021
Operational Updates
WFP conducted a training for technicians from the Ministry of Transport, on the installation and maintenance of the Mobile Storage Units (MSU) delivered earlier in September at the border of Ras Jedir between Tunisia and Libya. This MSU will help meet emergency storage challenges to respond to influx of refugees, migrants, and asylum seekers in times of crises, by increasing the storage capacity of the Ministry.
In Siliana, WFP is cooperating with Islamic Relief Tunisia to rehabilitate school canteens in the southern region, through the renovation of facilities and the purchase of equipment. This month WFP and Islamic Relief celebrated the opening of a fifth canteen in Siliana South, more precisely the one in Fdhoul in Kesra. The reception was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Education, WFP and Islamic Relief Tunisia.
Monitoring
- WFP held a training on data collection using the ODK collect (Android Open-Source App for Data Collection) for its cooperating partner “Cooperation for the development of emerging countries” (COSPE). Six enumerators (5 women and 1 men) received a one-day technical training on how to gather food security data and qualitative data through focus group discussions. Data collection will begin in November as part of the COVID-19 contingency financing from Japan, titled “strengthening capacities in the Tunisian agri-food supply chain”. The aim of the analysis is to capture the impact of COVID-19 on the food security of women farmers in Jendouba and Kasserine as well as to identify current barriers to women farmers' safe and dignified transportation to reach the workplace.