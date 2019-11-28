WFP Tunisia Country Brief, October 2019

In Numbers

WFP provides capacity-strengthening activities aimed at enhancing the Government-run National School Feeding Programme (NSFP) that reaches 260,000 children (125,000 girls and 135,000 boys) in 2,500 primary schools.

The budget for national school feeding doubled in 2019, reaching US$16 million per year, of which US$1.7 million were provided by the Tunisian Government for the construction and equipment of a pilot central kitchen and development of a School Food Bank.

Operational Updates

• On 23 October, WFP hosted an Inter-Agency Contingency Planning (IACP) - Food Security Sector meeting to develop preparedness actions for the potential influx of refugees and migrants from Libya into southern Tunisia. WFP is the IACP – food security lead. Partners present in the meeting included UN agencies (UNHCR, IOM, WHO), civil society (Danish Refugee Council, Islamic Relief and the Tunisian Scouts) and donors (the European Union, and the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development - DFID). On this occasion, the partners launched the rapid capacity needs assessment conducted by the Scouts in the southern regions of Tunisia, to evaluate the level of regional and local institution’s preparedness to respond to emergencies; and discussed next steps including plans for WFP to conduct a Logistics Capacity Assessment.

• On 20-24 October, WFP Tunisia supported the Ministry of Education’s participation to the UNDP-led National Evaluation Capacities (NEC) Conference in Hurghada, Egypt. The conference focused on the progress achieved on partnerships built between international organizations and governments towards strengthening national evaluation systems in the context of the SDGs. The Senior Adviser to the Minister of Education of Tunisia presented the lessons learned from the decentralized evaluation of WFP’s capacity strengthening activities in Tunisia, jointly conducted with the Ministry of Education. The evaluation highlighted the importance of school feeding for social protection, stability, and increased access to education.

• On 3-4 October, a WFP delegation composed by Ministry of Education - Office for school Services (OOESCO - Office des Oeuvres Scolaires) representatives visited the central kitchen in Kerkennah Island, Sfax governorate, expected launch delivery operations at the end of November. WFP accompanied the national officials, as part of its efforts to support the Ministry in scaling up central kitchens from 1 site in 2018 to up to 10 sites in 2020. The Kerkennah central kitchen plans to produce 750 daily meals to be delivered to 6 schools in its vicinity. WFP is providing technical assistance to ensure high-quality and safe meal preparation, and on testing deliveries to satellite schools.