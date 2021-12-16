Tunisia + 2 more
WFP Tunisia Country Brief, November 2021
In November 2021
WFP Tunisia new Country Strategic Plan (2022-2025) has been approved by WFP’s Executive Board early this month.
WFP and its cooperating partner Islamic Relief inaugurated the opening of one of the five rehabilitated school canteens in Siliana.
Operational Updates
WFP conducted a Training of Trainers (ToT) for Health Professionals in Nutrition and HIV. This training was deemed necessary in light of the results of the evaluation of the food security and nutrition among People Living with HIV (PLHIV). Its objective is to provide health professionals with the knowledge and tools necessary to best understand and meet the nutritional needs of PLHIV and ensure their adherence to the antiretroviral treatment. Twenty- one participants (3 male, 17 female and 1 non- binary) joined the training from different regions namely Tunis, Sousse, Monastir, Nabeul, Mahdia, Sfax, Beja and Bizerte. The ToT was intended for doctors, nutritionists, and midwives.
WFP conducted several trainings to school workers and cooks in Siliana. The trainings gathered an average of 20 participants (16 male and 4 female), the main topics covered were hygiene and space management, First Aid, and the use of school canteen equipment.
WFP and its cooperating partner Islamic Relief celebrated the opening of one of the five rehabilitated school canteens in Siliana, more precisely the one of Bouabdallah in Kesra. The inauguration was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Office of School Works (OOESCO). The first school meals were served to more than two hundred students for the first time in many years.