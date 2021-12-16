WFP Tunisia Country Brief, November 2021

In November 2021

Operational Updates

WFP conducted a Training of Trainers (ToT) for Health Professionals in Nutrition and HIV. This training was deemed necessary in light of the results of the evaluation of the food security and nutrition among People Living with HIV (PLHIV). Its objective is to provide health professionals with the knowledge and tools necessary to best understand and meet the nutritional needs of PLHIV and ensure their adherence to the antiretroviral treatment. Twenty- one participants (3 male, 17 female and 1 non- binary) joined the training from different regions namely Tunis, Sousse, Monastir, Nabeul, Mahdia, Sfax, Beja and Bizerte. The ToT was intended for doctors, nutritionists, and midwives.

WFP conducted several trainings to school workers and cooks in Siliana. The trainings gathered an average of 20 participants (16 male and 4 female), the main topics covered were hygiene and space management, First Aid, and the use of school canteen equipment.