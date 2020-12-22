WFP Tunisia Country Brief, November 2020

In November 2020

WFP Tunisia contributed to the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence. In partnership with the Center of Arab Women for Training and Research (CAWTAR), WFP supported the launch of SafeNess, an app that promotes the safety of women.

Operational Updates

• WFP participated in a joint UN mission with representatives from UNHCR, IOM, UNICEF and the ministries of Transport and Health to Tunisia’s border crossing with Libya in Ras Jedir (Tunisia), early November to assess the needs of the site before its opening. Migrants, refugees and asylum seekers crossing from Libya will be welcomed through this site.

WFP will support the local government in implementing a food storage area in the site.

• The third distribution of cash transfers in Siliana has been finalized in November, reaching more than 500 households, 23 of which are women headed households, with immediate cash transfers to compensate for the closure of school canteens during the nation-wide COVID-19 lock down. This operation is accompanied by nutritional sensibilisation thanks to financing from IFAD through its PROFITS project with the Ministry of Agriculture and supported by the UN COVID-19 Multi-Partner Trust Fund (MPTF).

• A “Fill the Nutrient Gap” (FNG) study has been launched to determine the nutrition situation in Tunisia and identify barriers faced by the most vulnerable to accessing and consuming healthy and nutritious foods.

The data collection phase will involve a broad variety of relevant national and international stakeholders, its results are used to inform policies and programming in social protection, food systems, health, agriculture, education and other sectors that can contribute to improving nutrition. It combines a Cost of the Diet analysis with a comprehensive review of existing secondary data on markets, food supply, local dietary practices and malnutrition. The study should be finalized by April 2021.

• WFP along with the Office des Oeuvres Scolaires (OOESCO) and the Ministry of Social Affairs have launched the collection of data in order to establish a harmonised database of beneficiaries of the national school meals programme to facilitate the identification of and potential support to vulnerable households during school closures. Technical meetings were held with the Centre National de le Technologie de l'Education to identify the profile of the beneficiaries and the best technological solutions to be implemented.