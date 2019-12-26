WFP Tunisia Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

WFP provides capacity-strengthening activities aimed at enhancing the Government-run National School Feeding Programme (NSFP) that reaches 260,000 children (125,000 girls and 135,000 boys) in 2,500 primary schools.

The budget for national school feeding doubled in 2019, reaching US$16 million per year. The Tunisian Government invested US$ 1.7 million in the construction and equipment of a pilot central kitchen and development of a School Food Bank.

Operational Updates

• WFP Tunisia received a reward from the Ministry of Education for the support given in organizing the 2nd annual School Chefs Competition in partnership with Un Repas pour Chaque Tunisien (URPCT, ‘A Meal for Every Tunisian’), the Ministry of Education’s Office of School Services (OOESCO, Office des Oeuvres Scolaires) and the National Association of Chefs. The event is a valuable peer to peer exercise aiming to develop the skills of young school chefs and provides a venue for the exchange of best practices from different regions.

• By invitation of the African Union, WFP Tunisia participated in a workshop in Addis Ababa on HomeGrown School Feeding (HGSF) and tools for local procurement, accompanying representatives of the Tunisian ministries for agriculture and education.

South-South Cooperation is part of WFP’s support to enhance the quality of school meals in Tunisian public schools, by replacing cold sandwiches with a warm, nutritious lunch prepared using fresh produce.

• In the framework of WFP’s initiatives to promote education to nutrition through home grown school feeding, 200 students of the Primary School Henchir Jadid participated in the plantation of 700 geranium plants in their school garden. The geraniums were donated by the Regional Commissariat for Agricultural Development of Siliana (CRDA Siliana). On this occasion, the students also picked olives from the 100 olive trees in the school garden which were planted with WFP’s support in 2016. Fresh produce from the garden is processed by the affiliated GFDA (Groupement Féminin de Développement Agricole, Women’s Agricultural Development Group) Nadhour for both the school kitchen and the local market.

• WFP facilitated a School Health and Nutrition workshop organized by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health on 22 November. The workshop highlighted the better nutrition options available to school children thanks to WFP’s technical support, and the comparative advantages of the central kitchen • During November, WFP continued its active participation in the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework – Common Country Analysis (UNSDCF-CCA) exercise.