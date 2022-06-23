WFP Tunisia Country Brief, May 2022

In May 2022

WFP successfully participated in the retreat on the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2022-2023 Thematic Result Group 4: Resource Management, Climate Change WFP and Resilience to Climate Crises and Risks.

Operational Updates

• As part of the joint programming of the UNSCDF 2022-2023, WFP participated in the retreat on Thematic Result Group 4: Resource Management, Climate Change and Resilience to Climate Crises and Risks, in early May. Representatives of the seven participating agencies, including the Office of the Resident Coordinator (ORC), the International Labour Organization (ILO), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), UN Women, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and WFP, discussed how to coordinate for the successful implementation of the activities of Thematic Result Group 4. Each agency presented its mandate of intervention in the country and its technical and financial partners to the other participants. These discussions facilitated the identification of complementarities between the agencies and the definition of an activity plan for 2022 - 2023. Six priority areas (PA) were identified: (1) water stress, (2) energy challenge and support to the promotion of renewable energies, (3) climate change with impacts on vulnerable populations, (4) data collection and evidence generation, (5) promotion of agro-ecology and food security, (6) emergency preparedness and disaster risk reduction.

• It was also agreed to jointly attend two major international events: the 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD-8) and the 27th UN Climate Change Conference (COP27).

• Within the framework of the ADAPT programme in partnership with the Agenzia Italiana per la Cooperazione allo Sviluppo (AICS) and financed by the European Union, WFP has launched a field survey in ten governorates with the research firm Technical and Practical Assistance to Development (TPAD). The objective is to evaluate the national and regional markets for school feeding procurement. The survey has so far been carried out in 33 schools and has covered 13 Public Procurement Offers.