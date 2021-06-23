WFP Tunisia Country Brief, May 2021

In May 2021

This month focus groups were held by our partner “Center of Arab Women for Training and Research” (CAWTAR) in the Fahs region of Zaghouan, as part of the Zero Hunger and Gender Analysis study jointly launched in April. Through these focus groups, rural women of the Agricultural Development Groups (ADGs) of Nadhour expressed their need to fully participate in the social and economic aspects of the activities of the ADGs.

Operational Updates

• In the framework of the 2021 UN Summit on Food Systems, WFP and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) in Tunisia started preparations for an independent dialogue on the food system in Kairouan region. The objective is to launch a process of reflection and exchange to work towards a sustainable, inclusive, and equitable food system in the region. The dialogue will take place in Kairouan on 01-02 June, with several participants from different economic sectors around the food system. Participants will discuss issues in their region that impact the local food system.

• In early May, WFP and its partner, Islamic Relief Tunisia, met with women from five ADGs in Tataouine and Kebeli, as well as with small farmers in the region working in greenhouse production. The objective was to assess the ADGs capacities in order to support the National School Feeding Programme. Their production can meet up to 20 percent of the food needs of the surrounding school canteens and could ensure healthy and nutritious food for school children while improving the livelihoods of local smallholders.

• In April, WFP launched the Zero Hunger and Gender Analysis study. During the reporting month. more than 140 Community Based Organizations (CBO) were surveyed to understand their vulnerability in terms of food security and livelihood, access to social protection services, economic access, and agriculture production.

The study will inform the National Strategy for the empowerment of rural women conducted by the Ministry of Women.