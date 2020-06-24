WFP Tunisia Country Brief, May 2020

In May 2020

WFP Tunisia received USD 428,000 from the UN Multi Partner Trust Fund to lead the technical support to the Ministry of Social Affairs (MOSA) for the setup of a more inclusive and harmonised shock responsive social protection system in collaboration with UNHCR and IOM. More than 675,000 vulnerable people will benefit from the intervention.

Operational Updates

• The Ministry of Education (MoE) will reopen schools by the beginning of June to allow students to attend their end year exams. MoE has already started with the sanitation of the school premises where exams will take place. The agencies will support the government to meet local needs and conditions for reopening now and in September, especially across densely populated areas and low water settings. WFP in collaboration with UNESCO, UNICEF and the World Bank Group (WB) met the Minister of Education HE Mohamed El Hamdi to discuss the reopening of schools through the back to school guideline paper. A joined letter was signed by the four agencies and sent to the minister.

• WFP Tunisia had the first programmatic meeting with the Ministry of Social Affairs to kick off the MPTF’s interventions for the strengthening of the shock responsive social protection system in Tunisia. The Minister appreciated the overview of WFP’s technical support through school feeding and cash transfer modalities and committed to provide necessary data to conduct the planned interventions under the MPTF funds. He also committed to implement a fully embedded nutrition sensitive approach in social protection policies and strategies.

• On 20 May, the head of WFP’s office in Tunisia with the Minister of the Environment Mr. Chokri Ben Hassen to reiterate the need for a fully embedded environmental policy into the school feeding programme through formal education and via the use of school gardens to foster biodiversity and green innovation practices. A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry and WFP will be signed in occasion of the International day of the Environment (5 June 2020) to seal the ministry’s central role in the successful implementation of the WFP-led Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan to natural disasters (EPRP).