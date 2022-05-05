WFP Tunisia Country Brief, March 2022

In March 2022

• WFP successfully organized a training for 20 people on Mobile Storage Unit (MSU) installation and maintenance.

• 24 people attended the school canteen cooks training.

Operational Updates

• WFP conducted a follow up training for technicians from the Ministry of Agriculture and the National Office of Land Border (of the Ras Jedir cross border post), on the installation and maintenance of Mobile Storage Units (MSU) from 8 to 10 March in Tunis. The MSUs have been procured thanks to a donation from Japan. The training gathered 20 participants, including 7 women. The session was focused on management of stocks and supplies, procurement processes and inventory management during crises.

• WFP through the Agency of Training of Tourism Professions (AFMT) in collaboration with the Office of School Works (OOESCO), have organized a training of 5 days in Sousse from 21 to 25 March. Intended for school canteen cooks, this training brought together 24 participants. They were trained in culinary preparation but also in nutrition, such as the estimation of the nutritional value of the prepared dishes and the necessity of a varied diet; they were also trained in stock management.

• For the celebration of the International Women's Day, WFP, the Center of Arab Women for Training and Research (CAWTAR) and their partners Le Réseau francophone pour l'égalité FemmesHommes de OIF and the Euro-Mediterranean Women's Foundation, with the participation of UNWOMEN and FAO organized on 9 March, a webinar on the theme: "Rural Women's Resilience as an Asset for Post-Covid-19 Recovery: Evidence from the Field." This event brought together more than 20 speakers and more than 200 people watched the webinar live on Facebook. The webinar presented and discussed recent surveys conducted in relation to the topic, as well as case/country studies and future projects around the issue of rural women's economic empowerment in Tunisia and the MENA region.