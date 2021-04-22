WFP Tunisia Country Brief, March 2021

In March 2021

Operational Updates

• WFP together with the Ministry of Education and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) held the third session of the Steering Committee of the National School Feeding Program (NFSP). This meeting was an opportunity to review the progress of the implementation of activities under this framework.

• On International Women's Day 2021, WFP and the Center of Arab Women for Training and Research (CAWTAR) in cooperation with the Euro-Mediterranean Women's Foundation and the Francophone Network for Gender Equality (RF-EFH) held a workshop under the theme "Women’s Leadership: For an egalitarian future in the world of Covid-19". The aim was not only to celebrate women and girls during this day, but also to join efforts for a more egalitarian future by building synergies and strengthening coordination in the fight against discrimination and violence in the public and private spaces.

• As part of the “Green Schools in Korba 2” project, WFP and the Tunisian Association for the Protection of Nature and Environment (ATPNE) held a capacity building workshop for cooperating partners early March in Korba (Nabeul). Several national partner associations attended the workshop, including the Association Horizon d'Enfance, La Ruche de Tozeur, ATPNE Korba, Islamic Relief Tunisia, Association Jeunesse Pour la Citoyenneté Active (AJPCA) Bizerte and Association de Développement Actif de Sejnane (ADAS).

• WFP organized a workshop on social protection mechanisms with the Ministry of Social Affairs. The discussion focused on areas of cooperation between the two entities to strengthen the resilience and inclusion capacities of the Tunisian social protection system, by integrating particularly the nutritional and food aspects to the national social protection strategy with a focus on vulnerable households.