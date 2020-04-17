WFP Tunisia Country Brief, March 2020

In March 2020

WFP is part of the COVID 19 social protection task force led by the Resident Coordinator Office. The aim is to strengthen the capacity of the Ministry of Social Affairs in implementing the national response and mitigating the pandemic’s impact on the most vulnerable people.

With the school closures, more than 260,000 children will no longer receive a free daily warm meal to meet their nutritional needs. However, IFAD committed USD 200,000 to ensure that 750 primary school students (500 households) in the Siliana region benefit from cash transfer equal to the value of a warm nutritious meal for the next six months.

Operational Updates

• On 16 March, WFP chaired the Steering Committee (SC) bringing together WFP, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Social Affairs and UNAIDS officials. The SC launched a USD 25,000 UBRAF-BUF*-funded study on food security and nutrition status across 3000 HIV and AIDS affected population in Tunisia. Its assessment will into the 2018-2022 National Strategic Plan for HIV-AIDS and sexually-transmitted infections (STI). The data collection phase has been suspended due to restrictions on movement imposed by the Government but will be resumed at the end of quarantine period.

• From 8 to 11 March, a WFP team carried out research within the framework of the Interagency Contingency Plan (IACP), on a potential influx of migrants and refugees from Libya in Southern Tunisia. The team assessed the camp situation and met the Government officials. WFP leads the food security sector response of the IACP.

• The Government quickly responded to COVID 19 by topping up assistance plans for the most vulnerable people. Working on data collection and triangulation, WFP will make sure the 260,000 primary students who have benefitted from the currently suspended national school feeding programme, will be included in the national emergency response.

• As part of the Agriculture and Food Security Crisis response to the COVID 19 crisis, WFP with MAPRH,

FAO and IFAD will conduct a Call Assisted Telephone Interviewing (CATI) to assess the food security and nutrition status of the general population in four governorates (Kasserine, Kairouan, Sidi Bou Sid and Siliana). It will issue a geospatial mapping of the most vulnerable sectors of society in terms of food access.

• As of 16 March, WFP is operating is Business Continuity Plan, and all staff have been telecommuting from home.

*BUF: Business Unusual Funds