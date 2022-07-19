WFP Tunisia Country Brief, June 2022

In June 2022

45 educational personnel attended a workshop on digitalization for school feeding with the aim of improving its management.

Operational Updates

• As part of the joint programming of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSCDF) 2022-2023, WFP participated in the retreat of the Thematic Result Group 4: “Resource Management, Climate Change and Resilience to Climate Crises and Risks”, in early May. Representatives of the seven participating agencies, including the Office of the Resident Coordinator (ORC), the International Labour Organization (ILO), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), UN Women, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and the World Food Programme (WFP), discussed how to coordinate for the successful implementation of the activities of the group. Each agency presented the mandate of its intervention in the country and its technical and financial partners. These discussions facilitated the identification of complementarities between the agencies and the definition of an activity plan for 2022-2023. Six priority areas were identified: (1) water stress, (2) energy challenges and support to the promotion of renewable energies, (3) climate change with impacts on vulnerable populations, (4) data collection and evidence generation, (5) promotion of agro-ecology and food security, (6) emergency preparedness and disaster risk reduction.

• WFP has developed a Guide for Primary School Educators in Tunisia as part of its Nutrition Education Program aimed at fostering a healthy, balanced and diversified diet among school-age children and their families.

• WFP in partnership with the Office des Oeuvres Scolaires (OOESCO) organized a workshop on 27 June on the digitalization of school feeding. It was an opportunity to present two IT tools for the management and monitoring of school canteens. The first tool, developed by OOESCO, allows the digitization of the database of the students enrolled in the school feeding program in secondary schools and facilitates its management. WFP presented its pilot version of the Last Mile Ecosystem application developed with its partner WeAreMoon that facilitates the management and supply of school canteens in elementary school, linking the production of small farmers to the school canteens through a network of transporters, and also facilitating the transport of hot meals from central canteens to satellite canteens.