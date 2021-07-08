WFP Tunisia Country Brief, June 2021

WFP finalized the assessment of food security and nutrition among People Living with HIV (PLHIV), funded by UBRAF and rolled out in 2020. The results showed that 39 percent of PLHIV surveyed (1,100 out of 3,000 PLHIV in treatment) are food insecure. Poor adherence to Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) is strongly correlated with food insecurity. Food insecurity is almost double among those who miss ART compared to those who adhere to ART. The assessment examined food consumption patterns, women's dietary diversity, and specific food preferences. More than half of all households used adverse coping mechanisms such as consuming food of poorer quality, a reduction in portion size per meal, and a reduction in the number of meals per day for an average of 3 days per week. Qualitative findings emphasize the fragile mental health of PLHIV as well as the discrimination they experience in the workplace, in health care facilities, and within their own families. The assessment recommends strengthening national health and social welfare systems, institutions, technical capacity, and programmes to protect and improve food access and nutritional outcomes for PLHIV.