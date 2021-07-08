Tunisia + 1 more
WFP Tunisia Country Brief, June 2021
Attachments
In June 2021
In early June, WFP and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) supported the Ministry of Agriculture to organize a local food systems dialogue in Kairouan Governorate ahead of a national dialogue, the results of which will be presented at the United Nations Food Systems Summit 2021 to be held in September in New York. The Kairouan dialogue aimed to launch a process of reflection towards an inclusive, nutritious, resilient, and sustainable food system in the Governorate. The Governorate faces challenges related to climate change, and reflective of broader challenges across the country in terms of sustainable food systems.
Operational Updates
WFP finalized the assessment of food security and nutrition among People Living with HIV (PLHIV), funded by UBRAF and rolled out in 2020. The results showed that 39 percent of PLHIV surveyed (1,100 out of 3,000 PLHIV in treatment) are food insecure. Poor adherence to Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) is strongly correlated with food insecurity. Food insecurity is almost double among those who miss ART compared to those who adhere to ART. The assessment examined food consumption patterns, women's dietary diversity, and specific food preferences. More than half of all households used adverse coping mechanisms such as consuming food of poorer quality, a reduction in portion size per meal, and a reduction in the number of meals per day for an average of 3 days per week. Qualitative findings emphasize the fragile mental health of PLHIV as well as the discrimination they experience in the workplace, in health care facilities, and within their own families. The assessment recommends strengthening national health and social welfare systems, institutions, technical capacity, and programmes to protect and improve food access and nutritional outcomes for PLHIV.
The data collection phase of the Gender and Zero Hunger study launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Women, Family and Elderly, has been completed. WFP and its local partner, Center of Arab Women for Training and Research (CAWTAR), have been covering more than 530 rural women’s group (Groupement de Development Agricole – GDA) members to assess how COVID-19 impacted their food security, productivity, and access to social protection. Preliminary results will be available for validation with national counterparts by mid-July.