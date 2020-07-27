WFP Tunisia Country Brief, June 2020

In June 2020

WFP Tunisia has been requested by the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Mr Slim Choura, to support the Ministry in duplicating the National School Feeding Policy at the level of the country's universities and faculties. WFP Tunisia is working in collaboration with the WFP Regional Office in Cairo to propose an agreement and develop a resource mobilization plan. This initiative is groundbreaking and represents a first in the region.

Operational Updates

• Discussions continue between the main UN agencies, representatives of the civil society and the government of Tunisia through the Ministry of Development and International Cooperation, on the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2021-2025’ finalization until 15 July. WFP Tunisia has actively participated in this exercise and has chaired the workshops on climate change, biodiversity and emergency preparedness. WFP Tunisia has positioned through SDG 17.9 and SDG 2 under result 1: Policy for an inclusive, sustainable socio-economic development, result 3: Health, Education and Social Protection and result 4: Natural resources management, ecosystems and emergency preparedness.

• WFP Tunisia met with IOM Tunisia to discuss the operationalization of the Multi Partner Trust Fund (MPTF) agreement for a joint response to COVID19 together with UNHABITAT, UNAIDS, UNFPA and UNHCR. Under this agreement, WFP will work with IOM and the Tunisian authorities on four aspects. Firstly, a diagnosis of the current situation of the social response will be conducted with the Ministry of Social Affairs in order to integrate migrants, the homeless, people living with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and the LGBTQ community. In a second phase, a database will be developed with the Ministry of Education through the Office of School Works which will be used to facilitate the inclusion of children who will receive school meals. WFP will also carry out a vulnerability assessment of these populations in terms of food security. Finally, WFP will work with IOM to develop specific training for local authorities, particularly in food security, the supply chain and nutrition.

• Through IFAD's contribution of USD 200,000, WFP has signed a financing agreement with the Ministry of Agriculture represented by the Regional Agricultural Development Centre of Siliana, allowing WFP to make cash transfers for 3 months to 537 families whose children no longer benefit from school meals following the schools closure due to the COVID 19 health crisis.