WFP Tunisia Country Brief, July 2021

In July 2021

Two WFP chartered flight carrying COVID-19 testing kits and medical supplies arrived in Tunis in July to support both Tunisia and Libya in combatting the global pandemic. The last flight carried more than 5 tons of medical equipment including 37,000 rapid test kits, 26,000 PCR tests, 1,000 respirators, 700 venturi masks and 40 oxygen concentrators, that will be equally distributed between the two countries.

Operational Updates

• WFP conducted a study on the nutritional and eating habits of school-aged pupils in the governorate of Siliana, in the rural regions of Kesra, Bargou and Rouhia. The preliminary results of this study have shown that although most of the school children and their parents are of normal weight, minimum food diversity is not achieved, particularly for women, and there is a prevalence of iron deficiency. Very few have knowledge of healthy nutrition, micronutrient deficiencies and the causes of malnutrition by micronutrient deficiency and/or excess of food.

Therefore, WFP will start developing new Social Behavioural Communication Change tools and materials.

• The Gender and Zero Hunger study launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Women, Family and Elderly, has been completed. WFP and its local partner, Center of Arab Women for Training and Research (CAWTAR) have been consulting more than 530 rural women’s group (Groupement de Development Agricole – GDA) members to assess how COVID-19 impacted their food security, productivity, and access to social protection. The preliminary results will be presented to local authorities for final validation in August.